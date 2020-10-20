Hrithik Roshan’s X-Wife Suzanne Khan has posted a post revealing that her Instagram account has been hacked. He has uploaded a picture along with a long hand written note. In this they have told what happened.

Many people got fake message

Suzanne said that he clicked on a fake email, causing his account to be hacked. It is written in this note, my Instagram account got hacked with a fake email id, it seemed to be Instagram. I did not know that it is not authentic, so I clicked on the button. I am writing this note that please do not click on any false emails or messages. A big thank you to the Instagram team for quickly handling the situation and getting my account back.

Ekta Kapoor also clicked

Suzanne finally wrote Beware of Viral Thieves and Robberies. Several syllabus comments have come on this post by Suzanne. Ekta Kapoor’s comment is that she clicked. Smriti Khanna has also written that she also received the message. Sikander Kher has written on this that he too received such a message.