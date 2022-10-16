with podcast‘Bye!’ There will never be a ‘laterr!’ for Suzanne from Beusichem. On her way to her side job, she is hit by a car. She is only 17, on her deathbed. With father Stefan and mother Connie and sister Alicia, the bottom of their existence is being swept away. How do you process the death of your child? Can you handle that? In .’s podcast the Gelderlander tells the Janssen family from Beusichem about the grief and loss. To their anger, the perpetrator does not accept his sentence.