Suzane Von Richthofen, convicted of the death of her parents in 2002, was released this Wednesday, the 11th, and transferred to the open regime after a court decision. The information was confirmed by the Secretary of Penitentiary Administration (SAP) of the State. The release permit was fulfilled at 5:35 pm by the Women’s Penitentiary I Santa Maria Eufrásia Pelletier de Tremembé, where she was being held.

In July 2006, Suzane was sentenced to 39 years and 6 months in prison, along with Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos. The three were found guilty of the murder of the couple Marísia and Manfred von Richthofen, in October 2002, just over 20 years ago. Daniel, then Suzane’s boyfriend at the time of the crime, received the same sentence as her, while Cristian was sentenced to 38 years and 6 months.

Suzane, who was just over 18 years old when she committed the crime, was promoted to the semi-open regime in 2015. Currently 39 years old, she returned to study with permission from the Justice and is studying biopharmacy at a private college in Taubaté.

Suzane was even released in December 2004, thanks to a habeas corpus by her defense, but was arrested again after a controversial interview on the TV Globo program Fantástico, in which she was caught being instructed by the lawyer to cry and simulate discomfort while being interviewed.