New Year's BytesShort updates from the stars on social media: we love it. In the Showbytes section, the show editors scour the web for the craziest, most beautiful and striking posts by famous Dutch people and celebrities. Today in anticipation of New Years Day.











The official New Year’s dive in the sea was canceled again this year, so decided Susan and Freek but jump in the ditch, with these entertaining videos as a result.



But just for a little while Ilse Delange being on stage this year, so her wish for the new year to be able to perform more again is not entirely incomprehensible.



For Bridget Maasland this year was really one roller coaster, and she has a matching photo to go with it.



Dennis Weening goes for an alcohol-free start to the new year. Daughter Charlie is confident, but seeing Dennis’s face, he thinks otherwise.



As always has Arie Boomsma a positive outlook on life, including in the new year.



It’s day one of 2022, but Tap Daddy has already thrown his good intentions overboard.



Sven Kramer, Naomi van As and daughter Kae climb to the top in 2022.



