It appears that off-road vehicle manufacturers in particular benefit from the environmental bonus for electric cars. According to a survey by the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”, car companies can hardly keep up with the production of SUVs with plug-in hybrid engines, so that delivery times for these models are getting longer and longer.

In this context, the Green politician Cem Özdemir spoke of “state-subsidized climate fraud”. “Many drive almost exclusively with the fossil combustion engine and use e-mobility only to accelerate the start at the traffic lights,” said Özdemir. “That has devastating consequences for the credibility of the industry and for climate protection.” Politicians are called upon.

The FDP transport politician Oliver Luksic warned that the auto industry was being “politically broken down” and also criticized the “insane amount of subsidies”. It must be checked how much the battery is actually used in everyday life.

According to the report, the advisory committee of the federal government “National Platform for the Future of Mobility”, citing studies, criticized that company cars with plug-in hybrid drives were only 18 percent electric. The environmental premium must therefore be readjusted. (AFP)