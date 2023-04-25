4×4 SUVs (41% +6 points vs 2022), compacts (35% -3 points vs 2022) and vans (6% same figure as in 2022) make up the TOP 3 most demanded cars in the second-hand market so far in 2023. As for fuel, diesel continues to lead the ranking with 48% of sales (but with a drop of 12 points since 2022), second place is occupied by gasoline cars (37% + 7 points vs 2022), closing the ECO fuel with 15% (+3 points vs 2022).

Peugeot, Citroen and Volkswagen become the 3 favorite brands of Spanish drivers so far in 2023, according to data from Clicars. The online second-hand vehicle sales company, belonging to the Aramis Group (Stellantis), had a turnover of 382 million euros in 2022, which represents an increase of almost 53% compared to the 250 million euros of the previous year , according to the figures presented this Monday by the company.

In this way, since the beginning of its activity in 2016, the company accumulates a turnover of 809 million euros. Specifically, in 2016 the turnover was 5 million euros, in 2017 it amounted to 14 million euros, in 2018 it achieved a total of 30 million euros, in 2019 it entered 37 million euros, in 2020 it raised revenues to 91 million euros and in 2021 they stood at 250 million euros.

The CEO of the company, José Carlos del Valle, has highlighted that around half of the clients finance the acquisition of the vehicle. Likewise, 85% of users who buy a car through its platform do so without actually seeing the car, he reported.

Regarding the company’s strategy for this year, the manager explained that it is based on the professionalization of the sector, on offering “good hand” cars with a three-year guarantee, on improving the customer experience and on promoting the circular economy.

In this sense, the reconditioning plant that the company has in Villaverde (Madrid) has a capacity for 25,000 vehicles