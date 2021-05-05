The Night Wolves motorcycle club is preparing to congratulate the veterans of the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Ignat Artemenko and the German Erhard Steenzel, who fought against Nazi Germany. Suvorov oak saplings, which were provided by the Belogorsk region of Crimea, will be planted near their houses, reports REN TV…

Stenzel is the last German living fighter to fight in the ranks of the French Resistance. He deserted from the Wehrmacht with arms and was officially accepted into the French Communist Party.

Subsequently, Stenzel became one of the liberators of Paris, Rouen and Le Havre.

Ignat Artemenko fought in the ranks of the partisan movement in the Mogilev region. The war found him as a 14-year-old teenager.

In December 1944, he was officially drafted into the Red Army and served as a rifleman. Artemenko was seriously wounded during the crossing of the Oder River in April 1945.

Earlier, on May 5, it was reported that servicemen of the combined arms army of the Western Military District (ZVO) held a mini-parade in Voronezh for veterans of the Great Patriotic War – retired Colonel Nikolay Borisov and Colonel Reserve Mitrofan Moskalev.