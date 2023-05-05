Suvilahti entertainment center | Skaters say they lost the battle: “The feelings are terrible”

According to Suvilahti’s skateboarding community, it’s not just about the ramp, but about the entire area’s subculture. “We hope that this kind of thing will not happen again.”

“Fight has been lost.”

Active skateboarder from Helsinki Joni Kiiskilä does not beautify the opinions of the users of the Suvilahti skate park regarding the demolition of the Park in the way of the entertainment center.

“The feelings are terrible within the community and culture.”

Kiiskilä has the courage to speak for the community, as he is not only active but also the vice-chairman of Suvilahti skate park supporters and friends.

After mentioning the lost battle, he states that there is still hope. That hope is not aimed at the near future, but at the longer term, at cultural environments.

“We hope that this kind of thing will not happen again and that in the future we will learn to respect such functions of organic culture.”

Suvilahti The official name of the park is Suvilahti DIY Skatepark. DIY is an abbreviation of the words “do it yourself”. As the name suggests, it is a place created by its users.

The city has promised skaters that skating will not end or even take a break. Initially, a temporary skate park will be built in the nearby area, and at the end of the decade, a permanent parking lot will be built in Hanasaari.

“Of course, we are not satisfied that the parking lot will be demolished, but we must be satisfied that the negotiations with the city have been good.”

Negotiations the starting points set by the city were used. According to Kiiskilä, they were therefore not successful.

“The views of the community were heard, but they were not given the weight they deserved.”

In terms of exercise, the future temporary skate ramp serves the needs of skaters. The city has promised big arches there, for which the Suvilahti ramp is known.

“Of course, it doesn’t replace this place in any way. It changes skating and the spirit of the cultural space.”

Kiiskila mentions that it’s not just about skating, but all the cultural activities that have been built around the skateboarding environment. According to him, the community’s wish is that even the temporary place should have the conditions to develop into a communal space.

The wishes are quite concrete: for example, electricity, water and spaces where the activities of subcultures can live and develop.