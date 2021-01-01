BJP, which is strengthening its roots in West Bengal, may soon give Suvendu Adikari the position of cabinet minister at the Center. An officer who joined the BJP, leaving the Trinamool Congress a month ago, can be made the chairman of Jute Corporation of India. This post is equivalent to a cabinet minister. Please tell that Suvendu has already got the security of Z Plus.According to the report of our collaborative publication Times of India, the central government has also called for the bio data of Suvendu Adhikari for this. According to sources, he can be made the chairman of Jute Corporation of India anytime in January. Before joining BJP, Suvendu was a minister in the Mamta government.

BJP told good news for Bengal

Bengal BJP vice-president Raju Banerjee said that this is good news for the state. A large number of farmers in Bengal produce jute. This would give Suvendu an important department to work for the farmers. However, there is no response from Suvendu regarding the issue yet.

The JCI was established in 1971

Jute Corporation of India was established in 1971. It also plays an important role in promotion of jute cultivation in India as well as fixing MSP. Its headquarters are located in Kolkata. This board is working in at least 17 districts of West Bengal regarding jute production.

Who is Shubhendu Adhikari?

Shubhendu Adhikari, who has just joined BJP, has been the Minister of Transport, Irrigation and Water Resources in West Bengal under Mamta Banerjee’s government. He has also been a member of the 15th and 16th Lok Sabha. Along with Shubhendu’s name, there is mention of the Nandigram movement of TMC in 2007. This movement, led by Mamta Banerjee in 2007, overthrew the rule of the Left in Bengal for decades. This movement was prepared by Shubhendu.

Architect of Nandigram movement

Shubhendu was then an MLA from Kanti Dakshin seat. He gathered the people of Nandigram under the Land Abolition Resistance Committee and intensified the movement of land movement against the Left Government. When the Left’s’ iron hand ‘seemed invincible, it was Shubhendu Adhikari who defeated the CPI (M)’ s Bahubali Laxman Seth. Simultaneously, it strengthened the TMC base in the ‘Jungle Mahal’ area i.e. West Medinipur, Purulia, and Bankura districts.