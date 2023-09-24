DThe Peugeot 3008, a 4.45 meter long compact SUV, is one of the French manufacturer’s most successful models. More than 1.3 million units have been sold in the past seven years. At the turn of the year, Peugeot is replacing this model with a newly developed electric hatchback SUV, the E-3008.

The new one will be the first car from the Stellantis group to be based on the STLA medium platform, which, among other things, should offer a range of 700 kilometers. The market launch is planned for February 2024, there will be the Allure and GT versions and three option packages to keep the selection simple. There are six colors to choose from, each combined with a glossy black roof. Three fully electric drives are planned, with 210 HP, 230 HP and another version with 320 HP and then two electric machines. However, the new 3008 will not be completely electric; another variant with a hybrid drive, i.e. a combination of electric motor and combustion engine, is in preparation. Peugeot is also announcing an E-5008 for 2024.

However, only the long-range version with 230 hp and front-wheel drive achieves the strikingly mentioned 700 kilometers; the other two versions offer a standard range of 525 kilometers. The lithium-ion battery is then 73 kWh, with long range it is 98 kWh. You can charge with up to 160 kW at the DC station. At home on the wallbox and with alternating current it is the usual 11 kW. It is planned that e-bikes and the like can be powered directly from the car with up to 3 kW.









The new E-3008 is 4.54 meters long, 1.89 meters wide and 1.64 meters high and has therefore grown slightly; the 520 liter trunk volume of the predecessor is not affected. The interior impresses with, among other things, a curved, 21-inch panoramic screen that integrates a head-up display.