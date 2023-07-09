Suv overturns and catches fire, 18-year-old dies: driver arrested. The hypothesis of the race between cars

Tragedy along the Monza-Saronno, where yesterday a boy from Limbiate died in a road accident. 22-year-old Arnold Selishta was in a Land Rover that went off the road. The car, which overturned and caught fire, was probably engaged in a race with a BMW.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 23-year-old boy, was taken yesterday to the Carabinieri barracks in Limbiate to be heard and was then arrested on charges of vehicular homicide. He spent the night in the San Vittore prison.

Another passenger of the Land Rover was injured in the accident: the 18-year-old, hospitalized in the Niguarda hospital, is not in danger of life. At the time of the accident, the car was preceded by another vehicle traveling at high speed. Some witnesses reported that the two cars appeared to be involved in a race.