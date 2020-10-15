Guest of franceinfo on Tuesday, October 6, the president of WWF France, Isabelle Autissier, called on the government to “include the question of weight in the bonus-malus” when buying a vehicle, while SUV sales now represent 38% of sales in France, according to a study published by the NGO which refers to a “climate catastrophe”. “The problem with these vehicles is that they are heavier to do the same thing: to take the children to school, to go to work, to go to grandma’s, we move in a car that weighs 200 kilos. more and which releases 20% more greenhouse gases “, denounced Isabelle Autissier.

franceinfo: We learn in your study that SUVs are not only a burden on the planet, but that they are also bad for the purchasing power of those who drive them … For what reasons?

Isabelle Autissier: The problem with these vehicles is that they are heavier to do the same. To take the children to school, to go to work, to go to grandma’s house, we get around in a car that weighs 200 kilos more and emits 20% more greenhouse gases. And what also worries us is that in terms of social justice, these are the cars that will arrive in 5 or 10 years as used cars, usually bought by people who have financial difficulties. , who are often these famous people who live far away and who are obliged to have cars. They will end up with almost only SUVs and it will cost them more. And when we remember the movement of “yellow vests” which started a little on stories like this, it will be much worse. 400 euros [supplémentaires pour l’entretien] per year [par rapport à une voiture classique], that’s huge for a modest family.

Your study tries to show that the end of the month and the end of the world are not always antagonistic. Can we save the planet while saving money?

WWF has always believed that. We must obviously both have environmental issues in sight because this is what, globally, for all of our societies, will be important, but also social justice. And there, SUVs, I’m sorry, it’s bad for both. We therefore ask the government to include the issue of weight in the bonus-malus.

Are you also calling on the government to limit or ban ads for SUVs?

Limit them, certainly. For example, on food or wine, we considered that it was necessary to put a message to tell people: Attention! There, I think it would be necessary, at the very least, to put a message to tell people: Attention! And certainly limit them. We absolutely have to get down from these almost 40% [de ventes] at about 10%, which is what it was ten years ago. Frankly, I think advertising sells these cars to us so much as being great and wonderful that we can easily be fooled. Once again, the price signal for the purchase, in terms of bonus-malus on the weight, is what we are asking Bruno Le Maire. This is extremely important and it is interesting for the competitiveness of French cars because, for example, German cars, our famous competitors, are heavier. So, if we put the weight criterion, we will somewhere favor the French industry on average. And we must repatriate to France the construction of these small light cars, these small city dwellers which are very largely sufficient to move around.

MEPs will vote today for the return of neonicotinoids. Their use will be reserved for beet fields, whose yields collapsed for a little over a year due to an aphid. Is it a renunciation, according to you?

Yes it is a renunciation, because we did nothing. As usual, we set ambitious goals, then after that, we do nothing. Do you know what it takes to control aphids? We need ladybugs. Your grandmother knew that. Why are there no ladybugs in these fields? This is because there are already so many other pesticides and herbicides that kill insects. Research is not advancing, field trials are not advancing. And then, all of a sudden, we turn around and say: “We don’t have a solution”. I believe this is exactly the same as what we talk about with SUVs. We set ourselves ambitious climate objectives and then afterwards, we do not do what is necessary to go in that direction.