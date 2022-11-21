Home page World

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

An SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts. © Greg Derr/picture alliance/dpa-Bildfunk

Shocking pictures from Massachusetts: In the northeastern United States, an SUV crashed into an Apple store, killing at least one person. Many more were injured.

Hingham/Washington/Munich – Terrible accident in the USA: A car drove into an Apple store in the state of Massachusetts – at least one person died. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said 17 people were injured in the incident on Monday morning around 10:45 a.m. (local time) in the small town of Hingham near Boston.

The background to the incident is still unclear. Cruz left open whether it was an accident. The SUV drove through the glass window of the shop in Derby Street Shops and hit several people. The district attorney said: “This morning was an incredible morning and people are trying to process what happened.”

The SUV had pushed several people against a wall. dr South Shore Hospital trauma director Christopher Burns said they have had several patients with life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries and several are currently undergoing surgery. Patients were also admitted to two Boston hospitals.

SUV crashes into Apple store: driver not yet publicly identified

A medical helicopter got loud NBC initially called to the scene but later canceled. Several ambulances were seen taking the injured to medical attention. Firefighters said bystanders and off-duty hospital workers were among those who jumped in immediately after the crash to help with emergency treatment.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, is with the police and has not yet been taken to hospital. An active criminal investigation is ongoing. “I’m sure we’ll find out as soon as we have a chance to review all the documents and tapes,” Cruz said. (cgsc with dpa)

She was almost 100 years old, but went to elementary school with frenetic zeal, also to inspire young women – Priscilla Sitienei, whose life was even made into a film, is dead.