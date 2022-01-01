Without detracting from the qualities of habitability and performance of the sport utility vehicles, with the advent of the electric market it would have been nice to see greater diversification in the offer and promotion of the various cars. Instead, even among battery-powered cars, SUV-type bodywork reigns supreme.

According to the end-of-December report by Schmidt Automotive Research, SUVs made up 41% of sales among electric cars, while registering the hugely popular Tesla Model 3, a classic sedan, as the queen of the market. Despite the low prices, not even the electric cars of the Renault group have managed to beat several cars of the higher segment, a sign that the SUVs have an edge in all aspects. Undoubtedly the values ​​of autonomy and performance count, but there is also evident the drive of the manufacturers towards these cars whose profit margins are certainly higher.

It therefore happens to hear about cars that do not have a soul, of general flattening and also of another very right consideration, which the houses go where customers take them. It would not be bad at all, however, to see some electric that go off the rails to go and explore new lands, or try to retrace abandoned routes. An example is the Chinese (formerly British) house MG: it recently presented the MG5, an electric station wagon that has all the credentials to be a valid alternative to SUVs. The new electric cars are also expected, capable of giving a worthy recharge at the same time in limited or otherwise organized spaces; for now, however, the batteries mounted on the ‘small’ do not have much capacity. Finally, among the diversifications that are missing, there are those of price, but it is probably still too early for the famous overtaking on the cost of endothermic, and therefore it is not yet time to have this type of depth in the list.

Who knows, maybe the news will come from China. Still on the basis of data from Schmidt Automotive Research, it turns out that among the manufacturers with original designs, the Chinese ones reached 4% of European sales in the course of 2021, a result not so far from the Japanese share. For now, however, they too are focusing mostly on SUVs.