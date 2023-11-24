Suurpetokeskus | The Administrative Court overturned the previous decision to cancel the zoo license of the Kuusamo Large Predator Centre

On Friday, Suurpetokeskus rejoiced over the decision of the Northern Finland Administrative Court.

Kuusamo On Friday, Suurpetokeskus rejoiced over the decision of the Northern Finland Administrative Court, by which the Administrative Court overturned the decision of the Regional Administrative Agency of Northern Finland (avi) to revoke the zoo permit.

“We were happy with the decision, and it was expected as much as Santa Claus,” the center’s CEO Pasi Jäntti said to STT.

According to him, the center has been closed to the public for two years. According to Jänti, it will be opened in late spring or early summer next year.

According to Jänti, the decision of the administrative court means that the shelter will be able to implement all the renovation projects that have been pending for a couple of years.

“Basically, the entire shelter area will be renovated. We will renew one department at a time,” Jäntti said.

Among the objects of the reforms are fence structures.

There are no sufficient grounds for cancellation

Administrative Court considered in its decision that sufficient grounds for revoking the zoo permit have not been presented. According to it, the deadlines given by avi for performing dental examinations under anesthesia for many animals and for fulfilling the permit condition regarding the exchange of information related to the protection of species have been unreasonably short.

Avi revoked the zoo’s license in September 2022 because it considered the center to have violated the requirements of animal welfare legislation. In October 2022, however, the administrative court ordered a ban on the implementation of the decision.

If he wishes, the avi can apply for leave to appeal from the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO). County Veterinarian Sini Alakurtti The Regional Administrative Agency of Northern Finland told STT that the municipality has not yet had time to properly review the administrative court’s decision. At this stage, he could not yet say whether the avi will ask for permission to appeal from the Supreme Court.

The administrative court considered that the Kuusamo Suurpetokeskus had violated the animal protection requirements set by law and the permit conditions of the zoo permit. Based on the more detailed investigation obtained in the case, the animal welfare-related negligence used as the basis for the decision as a whole has not been as serious in quality as has been considered in the decision under appeal, the administrative court said in its decision.

In the big game center there are bears, lynxes, wolves, reindeer and one fox.