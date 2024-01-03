The Finnish manufacturer SUUNTO never ceases to amaze, and this time it does so with the brand new one SUUNTO Racea product that to call only a smartwatch would be an understatement, as it offers all the functions of the latter, plus those of a tool watch but above all sport watches.

To date this product is undoubtedly among the first, if not in first placeas far as sports watches are concerned, thanks to its many functions, the quality and resistance of materialsa battery with incredible life and a huge amount of data and personalized statistics and related to our training.

There SUUNTO Race package presents itself, as per tradition, elegant, quite small in size and rectangular in shapewithin which we find the body of the smartwatch, set in a cardboard surface. Once the main part of the SUUNTO Race has been removed, we find a cardboard case, inside which the watch straps are fixed and also contains the instruction manual and quick guide. In the last cardboard compartment we find the charging base for the SUUNTO Race. As mentioned above, everything turns out to be really very elegant and above all a reduced environmental impactbut SUUNTO is known for respecting the environment.

Having removed everything from the packaging and assembled the straps, the SUUNTO Race looks elegant and comfortablewith his solos 83 grams of weight. The 1.43″ AMOLED display, with a diameter of 49 mm, color and touchscreen, it has a resolution of 454×454 pixels and the visibility of the latter was immediately noticed for its sharpness even in very bright situations, such as outdoors in direct sunlight. In all, the dimensions of the new SUUNTO product are 49 x 49 x 13.3 mm.

SUUNTO Race: displays and materials

The AMOLED display itself is, obviously, the thing that first stands out about the new SUUNTO. Scroll through the various menus, both on the touchscreen and via the appropriate digital crown (very convenient and which allows greater speed in navigation), is simple and intuitiveand it will really be enough to “fiddle around” a little to start navigating well within the various menus.

They also get noticed the materials that compose itwith the ring composed of stainless steelthe cash register is in instead glass fiber reinforced polyamidewhile the material used for the crystal is sapphire crystal. These very high quality products also ensure that the SUUNTO Race is not only aesthetically elegant and attractive, but also very resistant. One of the characteristics declared by SUUNTO itself for the Race model is that the latter was tested to military standardsand I must say that after several training sessions and some not exactly light blows suffered by it, the SUUNTO Race was not affected in the slightest.

Another point really in favor of this product is the remarkable battery life; just think that if used only in clock mode, the duration of the same it stands at 26 days, while with active GPS it even reaches 120 hours. Obviously the duration always depends on different settings, but also by bringing the latter to the maximum, with high GPS precision and all the functions activated, we still have a duration of 40 hours. As the icing on the cake, still remaining on the subject of the battery, we have that it recharges from 0% to 100% in about two hours.

SUUNTO Race: the ideal companion for training

Going into sports detail, the new SUUNTO product offers over 95 sports modes which cover any sporting activity we are going to carry out, from simple running to cycling, through skiing and various others. Each mode is equipped with parameter statistics based on that type of trainingin order to give the user much more realistic feedback on his progress.

This watch is also equipped with a special function that provides the user with personalized feedback on the training performed and about the recovery period, which come calculated based on heart rate variability. All these functions and information can also be monitored via connectivity with the dedicated SUUNTO app.

The amount of information that every athlete will be able to obtain from their training is truly enormous, and this is a huge help, especially when you start to get serious and you don't just want to train aimlessly. After all the sports modes of the SUUNTO Race they are specifically designed for help in training by optimizing it as best as possible.

If we really have to find something that amazed us more than others, always keeping in mind that every part and functionality of this product impressed us greatly, then certainly we focus on maps and the GPS signal. This product is in fact equipped with GNSS chips, which allows it to connect to the main satellite systems in the world. Translated for those who don't know much about this terminology, with the SUUNTO Race it is almost impossible to lose the GPS signal even in those places where interruptions usually occur.

It seems marginal but it should be mentioned that the SUUNTO Race has all the “normal” functions found on smartwatches, such as sleep monitoring, connections, smart alarms, notifications, heart monitoring and everything else.