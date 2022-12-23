In the world of technology wearables there are smartwatches, and then there is Suunto. Why this differentiation? Soon said: Suunto is to smartwatches what a Casio G-Shock is to the world of traditional watchmaking.

So let’s talk about watches for those who do not want to compromise in terms of reliability, while giving up a little something in the user experience; therefore, it goes without saying that these are not watches for everyone and that they are mainly intended for sportsmen, even better if they practice outdoor sports.

The natural element has always been central to the experience Suuntowhich is keen to inform us that it is a sustainable company for which for each smartwatch produced, with energy from renewable sourcesthe company participates in the reforestation project Tree Nations.

In the vast range of smartwatches of the Finnish company, the one that stands out the most is the latest arrival as well trange opi.e. the Suunto 9 Peak Pro which we will talk about today.

Let’s start by saying that this new version of the Finnish wearable presents more novelties than appear to the naked eyesince they are all concentrated under the body of the watch.

Clock that we are going to discover immediately.

Unboxing and content

Suunto 9 Peak Prolike its predecessors, comes in a cubic box that bears only the name of the brand and the claim that reminds us how Suunto has existed long before smartwatches, i.e. since 1936 as a manufacturer of compasses.

Once the package is opened, we immediately find ourselves in front of the watch, in this case in the pleasant colouring Pearl Goldinserted on a bearing that contains his magnetic charger.

The manual completes the equipment quick start for quick start and warranty.

As soon as you pick it up, the smartwatch immediately reveals itself for what it is, that is a neat and sturdy productalso iconic in its simplicity and in its shapes which are the classic ones of the Suunto.

The thickness of suns is also positively surprising 10mmwhich make it one of the smartwatches equipped with GPS handiest ever.

This even if we are talking about a discreet little beast with the 43mm casedimensions now usual in the world of watches, for 64 grams of weight.

The only regret, holding the Suunto 9 Peak Pro is that they have not dared with a display a little bigger; mind you, the present one 1.2” is sufficient to carry out our daily activities, but given the large setting present, perhaps something more could have been done.

Definitely appreciated the presence of sapphire crystal glassone of the most durable materials on the market, as well as the case in stainless steel and glass fiber reinforced polyamide; all this gives the product a level of military grade resistance.

Confirming the sporty soul of the product we have the silicone strap, with practical buttons for quick release, and the presence of three classic buttons on the right side of the dial.

These buttons are for control the smartwatch as an alternative to touch and they are very useful during physical activities, especially if performed with equipment that would prevent a precise touch.

The central key has the function of confirming the selection to be made, while the up and down keys help us scroll through the menus.

On the back, as usual, the infrared sensor for reading the values ​​and the magnets for the battery charger.

Usage experience

As said at the beginning, the price to pay for an “extreme” smartwatch like those produced by Suunto is in the user experiencealbeit up to a certain point.

Unlike most other devices, su Suunto 9 Peak Pro we can’t install apps; not there is a store and everything we need is split between the watch and the companion app.

The app, obviously named Suuntoit must be downloaded initially to pair smartwatches and smartphones and then become a precious companion in our workouts, but we’ll get there.

Startup is really quick and without problems some: turned on ours 9 Peak Pro we will have to select the language and in a few moments, thanks to the classic wizard, in a few moments our smartwatch will already be operational and ready for use.

Once the smartwatch is worn, the learning curve is almost non-existent, as everything is quite intuitive. With a tap on the screenor by pressing the central button, we will “wake up” the clock by activating its dial; by swiping both left and right we can scroll through the widgetswhich are quite classic and related to notifications, to the measurement of pulse and blood oxygen level, the pedometer with indication of calories consumed, the sleep monitorsactivity log, timer and compassmultimedia commands and media reading meteorological data.

We will find most of the data here and obviously reported on the app; as said the 9 Peak Prolike its predecessors, has a different structure from the rest of the smartwatches.

Of course we can receive notifications from all major messaging apps and no, but we will not be able to answer the same thing for phone calls, since the smartwatch has no speaker.

Scrolling down, or pressing the appropriate button, we will enter a menu that contains the smartwatch options, from brightness on timervia alarm clocks and activity log.

The rest of the smartwatch functions are dedicated to sports activities: by scrolling up from the home screen, we can in fact select the training we want to undertake by selecting it from numerous disciplines. To tell the truth, there are so many that the risk is not being able to find precisely the activity we are going to undertake, but abundance is certainly a completely positive note.

The renewed sensor LifeQ carries out an accurate monitoring of the parameters, only in some cases and during the manual activation of the measurement of SpO2 valuesthe result was clearly incongruous.

As for the display, it is one of the increasingly controversial aspects of the devices Suunto: its being poorly customizable in addition to the (few) stock watchfaces can be a limitation for some users. More generally, while being able to play with the brightness and activating it when needed, in full sun and direct lighting conditions it may be poorly legible.

Another very successful component is the battery life; the charge drops very slowly with fairly intensive use, with one overall duration that is around 20 days of use with a single recharge.

Companion apps

Given the small number of features of the smartwatch, we will be able to manage almost everything we need directly from the device; however the app is very useful as an accompaniment to our physical activity.

In addition to providing us with all the summaries of the case, saved in the register, in fact through the app we will be able to create our personalized workouts in a very precise way as well as establishing an itinerary to follow, taking advantage of the GPS integrated into the device.

It is also possible to create structural workouts and use the Suunto Plus features to follow defined programs and improve our physique.

