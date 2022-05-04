Suunto 5 Peak recently came into my hands, an interesting smartwatch dedicated to all athletes and more. After a long time in which I have dedicated myself to testing it in every smallest aspect, now I finally feel ready to release a complete review just for you!

Are you interested in the product but you don’t know if it’s for you? Stay here and I assure you that in the end you will know how to choose the best.

Suunto 5 Peak, a smartwatch designed for sportsmen

Before I even get to the heart of the review I want to say a few words about Suunto 5 Peak. It is a smartwatch equipped with GPS and a thousand other functions (which we will find soon), designed primarily for an audience of sportsmen.

This does not mean, however, that it is not suitable for other types of users. In any case, it is a compact watch with a long battery life. So, stop the chatter and sift through it together in every smallest detail.

Unboxing and features

Suunto 5 Peak comes in a sober and compact package. Once opened, you will immediately find yourself in front of your brand new and sparkling watch. Everything will be seasoned with the classic charging cable and user manuals useful for those who want to know more about this Suunto

We come immediately to the highlight then. We have before us a really interesting watch that meets the following specifications: first of all the bezel material is stainless steel, while the crystal material is pure plastic, as well as the cash register. We then come to the supplied strap (easily replaceable) which was made of silicone.

The weight of the product is around 39 grams, while the measures are 43 x 43 x 12.9 mm / 1.69 x 1.69 x 0.51. Being a sportwatch, one cannot be missing water resistance up to 30m. Furthermore, the device has been specially designed to adapt to any type of sport you want to use it with.

The sportwatch has a whole series of sensors and measurements that will allow you to keep track of every single activity that you will usually do.

In addition to the classic GPS that guarantees comfortable tracking of your routes, there is no shortage for example heart measurement sensors, sleep tracking, stress measurement, pedometer and so on and so forth.

A very quick initial setup

As soon as you take your watch out of the box, setup will be a matter of seconds. The first step is to download the handy proprietary app which you rest assured I’ll cover in more detail later in this review.

Later the clock it will ask you for some physical details, including your weight and height. Once this is set and what type of training you want to focus on, everything else is downhill and will be performed entirely by the clock.

We always take into account that the main purpose of the product is to make the sportwatch, but there are some notification functions and personalized dials.

Regarding notifications, I must launch my first criticism. It is possible to select which apps to receive them from and this is good, but a function is still missing in my opinion and is fundamental that is, to disable the reception of notifications while using the phone.

In a nutshell, many smartwatches stop receiving notifications while you use the phone, as it is totally useless to receive them while already having an eye on the terminal. This Suunto 5 Peak, on the other hand, is unable to do so, so it becomes very annoying to receive continuous feeds even when the screen is unlocked!

However, this is a minor function that could easily be inserted through an update. In short, nothing to worry too much about.

As for the dials, you can choose from several, also customizing the arrangement and the elements shown. Undoubtedly an interesting addition even if not inherent to the main use you will make of the device.

Ok a lot of battery, but I don’t see anything!

Let’s start immediately with the second big flaw of this Suunto: the display. Let’s go in order though, because to better understand the problem we need a little technical data: this watch, contrary to what you might expect, it doesn’t sport any kind of ultramodern display. On the contrary, it uses a very backward technology which takes the form of a color display, yes, but a 212 × 212 pixel matrix.

Why this choice? Very simple, the battery benefits a lot as the display is literally the opposite of energy consuming. The problem, however, is the brightness. This is undoubtedly a watch that many times will be barely legible. The backlight function even if enabled does not improve the situation much.

I’m not saying you won’t be able to read anything for heaven’s sake, I’m just saying it won’t be that easy. If you are expecting something super enlightened I have to disappoint you.

Unfortunately, however, when you want to create a sportwatch that does not die after a few hours of use and survives a few days without a charge, you have to compromise. and this Suunto is the perfect example of how the cost between renunciation and benefit can be well studied to create a great product.

It’s a sports watch, so let’s talk about sports

I want to start with a necessary premise, over time I have had the opportunity to observe many smartwatches rather closely. Almost all of them offer sports options, but with this Suunto 5 Peak, the company wanted to make sport a real strength.

Not only will there be plenty of tracking plans available covering virtually all types of sports out there, but scrolling through the long list I even stumbled upon activities that I didn’t even know existed.

All this to cheer you up. You are in the right place, whether you do swimming, cycling, soccer, aerobics or whatever, you will find the right function for you and the monitoring will be ensured.

Furthermore, through the appropriate app it will be possible to customize the monitoring, but we will talk about this later. Beyond what has just been said, however, I have to make a small note. If you are used to an activity that requires GPS, be aware that searching for the signal will take a long time.

This is a wait that will however be rewarded by a stable and lasting signal. During my tests, once the GPS signal was hooked up, there was no way of losing it. The route will then be stored and synchronized through the app. So you won’t have to worry about anything.

On the other hand, as regards monitoring, it seemed much more than reliable, my heart rate values ​​have always been in line with my expectations. In addition, the watch will also offer menus that will allow you to independently navigate between the various monitors while you perform your activity.

In short, from this point of view we are faced with a product well studied in every detail. I also had the opportunity to test Suunto 5 Peak in water and I was not disappointed at all.

A synergistic app with the clock

Let’s talk about the app, I really want to deepen this aspect in every detail as it is a real 90 piece that gives a lot of added value to the watch.

Let’s start with the basics: every time you perform an activity, it will be synchronized and passed to the app at the earliest opportunity. The app simulation is undoubtedly user friendly. Not only will you have a convenient calendar in which you can easily juggle every single activity without too much effort, but it will also be possible to access weekly reports and much more.

Going more specifically, once you have selected an activity carried out, you will see a page appear in front of you containing the measurements made, complete with graphs, averages and calories burned. Also, one feature that has undoubtedly made me shine is the possibility (in case of activity with GPS) to consult a map that will show the whole road traveled by you.

But that’s not all! In every single moment of your business, it will be possible to view the beats or many other information that have left me amazed!

In short, undoubtedly a not insignificant killer feature that will allow you to comfortably keep track of everything you have done.

Finally, there is no lack of sleep measurement functions with lots of practical advice and personalized reports. I want to repeat it, the app is undoubtedly well done and essential if you decide to make this Suunto 5 Peak your own.

Yet another not insignificant gem, is undoubtedly the possibility of giving life to personalized training profiles. Let me explain: once you have chosen a sporting activity, such as cycling, it will then be possible to completely customize the arrangement of the display layout of it.

Do you prefer to have your beats in the foreground? No problem! Do you want to keep an eye on the time? Here, too, Suunto takes care of it. Below I leave you a photo that is worth a thousand words. Without a doubt we are at the apex of customization and comfort which once again reassures us of how much the company has put its commitment to the sporting side.

Touch? And what do I do with it ?!

We always remain in the cost-benefit perspective that I told you about earlier. Many smartwatches have, for example, a touch screen. This, however, as you well know, is a declaration of war on the battery that suffers a lot.

This Suunto 5 Peak instead, it is operated in the old way, through 4 comfortable buttons and a well-designed operating system to allow you to use them to the fullest. Without a doubt, not having the touch is essential to prevent involuntary touches of the display, or the classic rain effect that would drive it crazy.

All this long premise to make sure that the absence of a touch screen is not a defect but rather an advantage in this range of terminals as it is certainly mainly thanks to this lack that the battery lasts for days and days.

Drums? Passed with flying colors!

The battery is undoubtedly a great asset for this Suunto. After all, as I told you before, giving up many functions has greatly helped in having a battery that is as efficient as possible.

That said, if you decide to use this sportwatch as a simple watch, probably the battery will last you even more than a week, if instead you start to keep the GPS constantly active, you will be able to get by for 20 hours or so. Specifically, the company has thought of 3 different profiles, each of them has a totally different consumption!

The first of these profiles is called Performance and favors performance, it will guarantee you about 20 hours of GPS. Then we have Endurance that brings the battery life up to 40 hours and finally we have Tours that can get you to last a charge the beauty of 100 hours.

And with this I would say that the enormous optimization work done by the development team is indisputable. The battery is definitely the strong point of the Suunto watch!

You can find the Suunto 5 Peak on Amazon And on the official website.