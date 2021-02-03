Sutton Hoo’s ship, during its excavation in 1939.

Under the wide Suffolk sky, from the depth of the earth in bucolic fields, an old and ghostly pagan ship that served as a tomb comes to light, dating back to the Dark Ages (400 to 1000 years in Britain). The men who patiently and painstakingly unearth it in that corner of the UK raise their heads to watch – it is the summer of 1939 and World War II is about to break out – a squad of glittering Spitfire fighters. The image is powerful and moving, and accurate. Be part of the …