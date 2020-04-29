The whole country is celebrating Daughters’ Day on 27 September. On this occasion, Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, revealed that her husband wanted a daughter. He has mentioned this on social media.

‘The doctor did not even tell the son’

Sutapa Sikdar wrote on his Facebook account post, ‘I and Irrfan wanted us to have a daughter, so when the son was born for the second time, the doctor did not say that the son was born. He just said congratulations, baby is healthy. ‘

Irrfan Khan’s last message for fans

‘I was very disappointed’

He further wrote, ‘I was very disappointed later, because we wanted a daughter. I feel sad that I could not fulfill my desire to give a daughter to Irfan. He believed that just giving freedom to the girl is not enough.

Irfan Khan died on April 29

Please tell that Irfan Khan died on April 29. Irfan Khan had been battling cancer for the last two years and breathed his last at the age of 54. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan. Irrfan Khan was last seen in director Homi Adzania’s film ‘English Medium’, along with him, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan were in the lead roles.