Sutapa Sikdar, wife of Bollywood’s late actor Irrfan, has shared a post on social media. In this picture, he has shared a picture of his Irfan grave, which is adorned with flowers. Along with this, she has also written a long wide note for her late husband. This note is a poem named Louise Gluck. Those who have recently been awarded the Nobel Prize. Sharing this poem, Sutapa is talking about celebrating life and death with the hashtag.
Sutapa has dedicated Louise Gluck’s poem to her late husband Irrfan Khan. He wrote, “I want to tell you something: Everyday people are dying. And this is just the beginning. Every day funeral is held in homes. New widows are born, new orphans sit with folded hands and this They try to make a decision about life.
Watch Sutapa Sikdar’s Instagram post here
View this post on Instagram
I’ll tell you something: every day people are dying. And that’s just the beginning. Every day, in funeral homes, new widows are born, new orphans. They sit with their hands folded, trying to decide about this new life. Then they’re in the cemetery, some of them for the first time. He’s frightened of crying, sometimes of not crying. Someone leans over, tells them what to do next, which might mean saying a few words, sometimes throwing dirt in the open grave. And after that, everyone goes back to the house, which is suddenly full of visitors. The widow sits on the couch, very stately, so people line up to approach her, sometimes take her hand, sometimes embrace her. She finds something to say to everbody, thanks them, thanks them for coming. In her heart, she wants them to go away. She wants to be back in the cemetery, back in the sickroom, the hospital. She knows it is not possible. But it’s her only hope, the wish to move backward. And just a little, not so far as the marriage, the first kiss. by #Louise Gluck # Nobelprize # celebratinglifeand death
After this he stays in the tomb, many times go for the first time. They are afraid to cry. Sometimes he does not cry. A person bends down, tells them what to do next, which may mean saying a few words, sometimes throwing dirt in an open grave.
Irfan died on April 29
Let me tell you here that Irfan Khan took his last breath in Mumbai on 29 April 2020. He was battling a deadly disease like cancer for the last two years. His departure was a major setback for the entire film industry.
Bhojpuri Song: ‘Yesh Trending Me Bhatar Pending Me’ on YouTube, Khesari-Anjali’s romantic chemistry
.
Leave a Reply