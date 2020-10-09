Sutapa Sikdar, wife of Bollywood’s late actor Irrfan, has shared a post on social media. In this picture, he has shared a picture of his Irfan grave, which is adorned with flowers. Along with this, she has also written a long wide note for her late husband. This note is a poem named Louise Gluck. Those who have recently been awarded the Nobel Prize. Sharing this poem, Sutapa is talking about celebrating life and death with the hashtag.

Sutapa has dedicated Louise Gluck’s poem to her late husband Irrfan Khan. He wrote, “I want to tell you something: Everyday people are dying. And this is just the beginning. Every day funeral is held in homes. New widows are born, new orphans sit with folded hands and this They try to make a decision about life.

After this he stays in the tomb, many times go for the first time. They are afraid to cry. Sometimes he does not cry. A person bends down, tells them what to do next, which may mean saying a few words, sometimes throwing dirt in an open grave.

Irfan died on April 29

Let me tell you here that Irfan Khan took his last breath in Mumbai on 29 April 2020. He was battling a deadly disease like cancer for the last two years. His departure was a major setback for the entire film industry.

