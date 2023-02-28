In addition to serving as a star and congresswoman, Susy Díaz also acted in a film with an erotic theme. She knows what other show business characters participated in the film and what was the role of the popular “Aunt Susy.”

susy diaz She is an icon of the Peruvian show business, as she is not only remembered for being one of the most famous vedettes of the 90s, but also for her work as a congressman. Throughout her artistic career, in addition to participating in several television programs and publicizing her famous ‘diet’, she was no stranger to cinema and was part of the film “A good girl from a bad life.”

We will tell you more details about the little-known film in which Florcita Polo Díaz’s mother acted and what role she played.

What is the movie “A good girl from a bad life” about?

Although there are few records about the erotic film, it is known that it was released in 2004 in some Peruvian cinemas. The director was the late Leonidas Zegarra, who was also in charge of other film projects, such as “Chesu mare: Diabolical Bullying”, “Naked Vedettes”, “My Naked Crime”, among others.

The main plot revolves around a family mother who works nights as a prostitute.

“A woman who had a very hard life has to fulfill two roles in her life: a respectful mother during the day and a prostitute at night. Due to the poverty and misery she grew up in, she is willing to do anything for the comfort of her daughter and she will have no limits in life”, reads the Cineaparte page as a synopsis of the film.

What is the role of Susy Díaz and what other actors and actresses appeared in “A good girl from a bad life”?

The role that Susy Díaz played in “A good girl from a bad life” was that of the protagonist and her daughter in this fiction, as in real life, was Florcita Polo. Likewise, other actors who also participated in the film were Jesús Delaveaux, Américo Zúñiga, Ramiro Dibós and Paco Ferrer. The former vedettes that were part of the erotic film were Anelhí Arias Barahona, Shirley Cherres and Maribel Velarde.

Another celebrity character who also appeared was Eddie Hidalgo Lama, better known as ‘Mero Loco’, with whom even Susy Díaz shared a sex scene.