Susy Díaz is about to premiere her film ‘Susy, una vedette en el Congreso’ on the big screen. The Peruvian film, whose main actress is Alicia Mercado, will tell us the story of one of the most beloved public figures in Peru, well remembered for his original style. Exactly, we will return to 1995, the year in which this character was part of Congress with one of the most memorable campaigns to date.

As we well know, the Susy Díaz movie It will be released on October 26 and the avant premiere is just around the corner. Given this, La República held an interview with the former congresswoman, who revealed that she asked the producers to be the protagonist of her own film in the style of ‘Asu mare’. Likewise, she invited the entire public to attend the cinema. In this regard, she pointed out that, in this cinematographic work, they will find emotions of laughter and sadness.

Why couldn’t Susy Díaz be the protagonist of your film?

During the interview he had Susy Diaz with La República, she was very grateful to the company and the producers who sought her out to bring a little of her life and her time in Congress more than 10 years ago to the big screen. Likewise, she said that she feels happy that Alicia Mercado whoever plays her in her movie, since she looks a lot like her. However, she noted that, at first, she wanted to star in her own film, just as Carlos Alcántara did with ‘Asu Mare’.

“I wanted to act in my film, as well as Carlos Alcántara, but they told me that an actress had to do it”said the public figure.

In addition, he invited the public to go see ‘Susy, a star in Congress’ because it is a feature film suitable for everyone. On the other hand, he said that the diets that are mentioned in the different parts of the film are his creation, a trait that is already part of his essence since he was in Congress until today and has been causing laughter in each of the Peruvians.

Will ‘Susy, a star in Congress’ surpass ‘Asu mare’?

Many Peruvians have mentioned, after seeing the trailer for ‘Susy, a star in Congress’, that this film will surpass the entire saga of ‘Asu mare’, a film whose protagonist is Carlos Alcántara, better known as ‘Cachín’. Given these comments, Susy, through her interview with La República, mentioned that “there is an audience for everything.”

On the other hand, regarding whether there will be a second installment as part of this film, Susy Díaz commented the following: “At 60 years old I don’t see work, I only relax. Right now, I leave work. The doctor has told me : ‘Silver or long life’ And I want a long life. I already worked to live.”

‘Susy, a star in Congress’ will be based on the life of Susy Díaz and her time in Congress. Photo: LR/Exitosa composition

