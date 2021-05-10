Susy Diaz surprised her followers by showing her new appearance thanks to the change made by the stylist Yalibe Ingaruca for Mother’s Day.

In conversation with The Republic, the stylist mentioned that she and Susy’s daughter, Flor Polo, have been trying to convince her to make a change for years. After several attempts, the exvedette finally agreed.

“It was not easy to convince Susy for this change of look, together with her daughter Flor we have been trying for years to convince her to make a total renovation in her hair, but she resisted. Until she finally accepted and was happy with the results, “said Yalibe.

The new look of Susy It merited a photo session, where the figure poses for the camera with different outfits and hairstyles, all with an elegant and sophisticated style.

Susy’s photoshoot. Photo: Yalibe Ingaruca

According to the stylist, both Susy What Flower they have been happy with the results. “We have been totally satisfied with Susy’s new image, she looks more beautiful than ever, we have rejuvenated her,” said Yalibe, responsible for the makeover and photo shoot.

Susy’s photoshoot. Photo: Yalibe Ingaruca

As a professional, the stylist also said she was proud of the work done. “We as stylists also feel satisfied to see her more beautiful than ever,” added Ingaruca.

The photoshoot not only showed a Susy diaz renewed, it also reflected the affection between her and her daughter Flower, as both posed together in a series of photographs on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Susy Díaz in photo session. Photo: Yalibe Ingaruca.

Flor Polo surprises Susy Díaz for Mother’s Day

Susy Díaz was surprised by her daughter in the recent edition of América Hoy, last Friday, May 7. Flor Polo appeared on the set of the program to sing to her mother the song “In the shadow of my mother”.

“How nice that he has sung to me. There is a commandment that I always say to Flor: honor father and mother. When you do that, it fills you with blessings, ”said the former congresswoman.

Susy Díaz announces the death of three relatives

Susy Díaz revealed in América Hoy that two brothers and their nephew died of COVID-19. That was the reason for his withdrawal from the media, he said.

“It has been a Stations of the Cross the entire month of March. Nobody knew anything. I do not wish it nor to my worst enemy. My nephew was 25 years old … My brother died and his son was next to him also with COVID-19. I have my brother who has died, then his son and my other brother, “said the ex-dancer.

Susy Díaz is moved by the death of relatives

Former congresswoman Susy Díaz appeared again in América Hoy for Mother’s Day. During the conversation with the panelists of the program, he spoke about how he has overcome the death of his brothers and nephew.

“I try not to remember, because it is said that one when crying, and the light does not pass, right? So that’s what I do, I try to remember beautiful things, “said the celebrity figure.