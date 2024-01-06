Susy Diaz He makes the most of his days off and traveled abroad to enjoy himself in a different way. In conversation with a local newspaper, the former congresswoman told where she is and what places she has visited on a cruise. Find out the details in this note.

In dialogue with Trome, Susy Díaz confessed that on this vacation she wanted to do something different and that is why she decided to take a trip outside of Peru. “I arrived in Miami and from there I took another flight to board the cruise ship with which I am touring the Caribbean islands. “I am really very happy,” she said.

What connection does Susy Díaz have with the cruise?

The former congresswoman surprised by revealing that her sister works on said boat and has already been able to visit the islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, and tomorrow she will be in San Martens.

Regarding the cruise, Susy Díaz stated that she was impressed with all the services and luxuries that it offers. “The room even has a balcony and the view is beautiful. Also, when you go down to the islands, there are areas where they sell clothes and souvenirs. In Guadalupe I saw that they were selling some necklaces with stones,” she added to said medium.

Does Susy Díaz have a boyfriend?

Susy Diaz She commented that a boy constantly comes to bother her, but she avoids contacting him, because she prefers to be alone.. “There is a boy who calls me, but I try to avoid him. I've known him for fifteen years, but suddenly he's going to throw me off and I want peace and quiet. “I don't want anyone bothering me at night, I prefer to rest.”said.

Flor Polo's mother ruled out reciprocating: “Every day she calls me and I tell her that I'm going to work. When you are 60 years old, the least you want is for someone to be bothering you, not to let you sleep.”

