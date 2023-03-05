The famous Susy Díaz explained the reasons for her help to Flor Polo to pay for her children’s supply list for the start of the 2023 school year.

It is usual that susy diaz has been the main cover of the different entertainment media in Peru for several years. This time, the famous ex-dancer became relevant after saying that she helped Flor Polo with the purchase of the list of supplies for her two children that she has with Néstor Villanueva. As is known, at this time of year thousands of parents have to pay for this expense at the start of the school year.

In her last appearance on “America Today”, the former congresswoman also revealed the details of this fact and pointed out that she had to support her daughter, since she has to pay a large debt that she acquired in recent months.

Susy Díaz explains the reasons for her help to Flor Polo

Initially, the hosts of the morning magazine in America speculated that it was Néstor Villanueva who had not fulfilled his part for this list of supplies. However, Susy Díaz herself assured that this time Florcita had to ask for her help to assume this payment.

“I have never liked depending on a man, but if my children or grandchildren need something, I assume it. Flor has a large debt, she pays a monthly payment for the apartment she bought for herself in Los Olivos. Thank God I’m going to be at the disco”, he indicated.

Néstor Villanueva assures that he has fulfilled his part

In the same edition of “América hoy”, Néstor Villanueva flatly ruled out not having complied with his obligation to purchase supplies. He even regretted that in the last hours he was pointed out as the person responsible for the loan of Susy Díaz to Flor Polo.