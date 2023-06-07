Some days ago, susy diaz He left all his followers speechless by promising that he would sell grilled chickens for just 1 sol. The former congresswoman offered this tremendous promotion on her social networks and her thousands of followers did not miss the opportunity to enjoy this delicious dish. For this reason, this Tuesday, June 6, countless diners formed long lines at the Señor Feudal chicken shop, which has different locations in San Martín de Porres and San Luis.

As is to be expected, the public has not only gone to take this unmissable offer, but also to meet and take their respective photo next to Susy Díaz, who will be present in said establishments. It is worth mentioning that this promotion will only be available until 4:00 p.m. and is only valid to eat inside the premises, not to take away.

How to access the promotion of 1/4 grilled chicken for S/.1.00?

Like all offers, in this one made by Susy Díaz there are also terms and conditions. On this occasion, the offer will be valid only today, Tuesday June 6, and applies only to consumption at the premises located in San Martín de Porres, within the time range from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Susy Díaz offered grilled chicken for one sol. Photo: Instagram

Why did Susy Díaz offer grilled chicken for one sol in El Señor Feudal?

Many have wondered why Susy Díaz offered tremendous promotion to all her thousands of followers. Well, it turns out that the former congresswoman and artist has become the main image of the chicken shop. Through TikTok, the venue spreads its promotions and dishes from the former vedette. Thanks to her well-known ‘diets’ and her charisma, the videos have gone viral.

How did users react to Susy Díaz’s OFFER?

Users on social networks were surprised by the offer of ¼ grilled chicken for 1 sol, promoted by Susy Díaz. “If my aunt Susy says so, then it’s true”, “I’ll be lining up from Monday to be the first” and “Is it true? Susy, don’t disappoint me” were the reactions of Internet users.