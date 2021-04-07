Susy Díaz reappeared to speak for the first time about the death of her three relatives – two brothers and a nephew – victims of COVID-19. She stayed away from the media when she lost her family members.

During the program America Today, He told part of the drama that he lived in the last month. “It has been a Stations of the Cross the entire month of March. Nobody knew anything. I do not wish it nor to my worst enemy. My nephew was 25 years old … My brother died and his son was next to him also with COVID-19. I have my brother who has died, then his son and my other brother, ″ said the artist.

He assured that he looked for an ICU bed for his brother, but could not find it despite the support he received from his friend, the comedian Manolo Rojas. “We are survivors. It is awful. Now not even money saves you, “he added.

When remembering that she could not say goodbye and hug her relatives for fear of catching it, Susy Díaz could not contain her tears. “I couldn’t say goodbye to my brothers and my nephew. Due to the protocol, I have to take care of myself, I also had to watch over my daughter and my family ”, he mentioned.

“My brother Alfredo leaves behind two sons of 8 and 10 years old. My 60-year-old older brother also leaves two children, “he said.

The former congresswoman said that she takes refuge in God to overcome the pain left by the irreparable losses in her family. “I have a clear conscience, in life I gave everything to my little brothers … On Sunday I was listening to mass and that has given me the strength to understand it,” he concluded.

