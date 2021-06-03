Susy Díaz was finally able to divorce Andy V. The famous artist showed her happiness after getting the papers that made their separation official, which took place more than 9 years ago.

The news was broadcast by the program Magaly TV, the firm Through a report they presented this Wednesday, June 2, reviewing the most important moments of the relationship.

In the clip you can see the former congresswoman screaming with excitement and showing the court order in front of the cameras, after obtaining the aforementioned documents: “Thank my God. How happy I am”.

The report also presented the reaction of Andy V, who revealed that he is evaluating the possibility of prosecuting his ex-wife: “I am going to sue her for damages. I want her to rectify herself on television shows, cleaning up my image ”.

Susy Díaz and the former reality boy were married in 2011, in a ceremony that was broadcast on the previous program of Magaly medina. Since then, they have become one of the most controversial couples of the time, as they have starred in fights in their various television appearances and other commented scandals. For these reasons, both decided to separate just a year later.

The television figure had previously spoken about the problems she went through in order to get her long-awaited divorce. As he commented, at that time, the former reality boy was not willing to give his authorization.

“He doesn’t want me to sign the divorce. He had all the flaws, which is why I regret having married him. After a month, I was already wanting to divorce because he seemed to be the perfect man, but when I got married, he pulled out his claws, his other self, “said Susy Díaz

