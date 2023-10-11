Nothing was kept silent. Susy Díaz is one of the most controversial figures in national entertainment. The blonde has managed to win the public’s affection and is gearing up for the premiere of her film, ‘A star in Congress’, which will hit theaters nationwide at the end of October. The former parliamentarian was on the América TV journalist’s YouTube channel and told her unknown stages of her successful life: what things did she reveal?

Among all the details that the mother of Flower Pole shared on social networks, one of the things that caught the public’s attention the most was that Susy had been summoned to record adult films. “They recently called me, from the same place where Dayanita and several artists have been, but I said: ‘No’. Apart from OnlyFans, it would be the ‘ChaquiFans’… I don’t criticize, I know that there are girls who earn very well … I have friends from showbiz who I see earn very well doing scenes with dental floss, all of them sexy, but I’m 60 years old, I’m not up for that anymore and I have cellulite up to my ankles. I maintain myself, I try to take a lot of vitamins “I have my surgeon.”stated the singer as well.

