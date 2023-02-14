Without mincing words! Susy Díaz advised Florcita Polo that music is not her thing. After listening to the version of “Music Session # 53” by Bizarrap and Shakira, he did not hesitate to leave his opinion.

susy diaz was consulted about the shameful moment that her daughter Flor Polo spent after the version of “Music Session #53” by Bizarrap and Shakira was broadcast on an open signal. As you remember, the “tiradera” that the young influencer dedicated in “America Today” did not turn out as she expected. Instead of receiving praise, she was questioned by her voice. In this regard, the former congresswoman did not hesitate to speak out and advise her firstborn due to her embarrassing event.

“I told her: ‘Flor, dedicate yourself to getting your degree’, because she has studied Communication Sciences for five years at the University. Dedicate yourself to getting your bachelor’s degree,” said the former dancer.