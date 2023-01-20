The popular susy diaz He generates news again after appearing on networks with a new hair color. As is known, Flor Polo’s mother has always been characterized by wearing her blonde hair; however, this is no longer the case. It is also known that she relies a lot on cabals, so it is not ruled out that her change of figure could have that end. Let’s remember that Susy Díaz is always active on social platforms through her Instagram account and usually shares part of her day-to-day life to the joy of her fans.

Video of Susy Díaz surprised fans

On this occasion, the ex-partner of Augusto Polo Campos caused a stir, but not precisely because of his phrases or diets, as usual, but because of his new figure. Via Instagram, Susy posted a video and shocked more than one .

Susy Díaz, the former vedette who wore the 13th in her demolition to achieve a seat in Congress

At the beginning of 1995, Susy Díaz joined the political party Movimiento Independiente Agrario (MIA), founded by Julio Chu Mériz, in which she had a peculiar strategy to carry out her campaign to run for the Congress of Peru. Along the way, she got the help of Iris Samanamud, entertainment editor, who gave her the idea of ​​imitating the Italian Cicciolina, but instead of showing her breasts, she exhibited her left buttock with 13, the number assigned to choose her on the ID. of suffrage.

After this crazy idea, the former vedette received strong criticism from Augusto Vargas Alzamora, then Archbishop of Lima, for the way of making political propaganda and carrying out family planning programs by giving away condoms in emerging places in the country. Despite the scandal, she was elected to parliament in the period 1995-2000 with 10,280 votes, being the only representative of the Independent Agrarian Movement.

“In their apartment in the Miraflores district, Susy Díaz, Iris Samanamud and the reporter Carla Chévez began to design. Susy Díaz lowered her skirt and panties, and Carla outlined the first 13 on her right buttock with red lipstick, which would be her campaign front from then on, ”says journalist Claudia Victoria.