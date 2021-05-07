Susy Díaz visited the set of América Hoy, this Friday, May 7, for the Mother’s Day. During her presence on the program, the former congresswoman recalled some moments of the pandemic.

After receiving a surprise from his daughter Flor Polo, the media figure of the celebrity remembered his two brothers and nephew, who died of the coronavirus. Diaz couldn’t hold back the tears when talking about them.

“I try not to remember, because it is said that one when crying, and the light does not pass, right? So that’s what I do I try to remember nice things ”, Expressed the ex-dancer.

Janet barboza, who was at his side, offered his support. “Give you peace of mind so you can make the trip in peace,” he said.

“Sure, you understand me Janet. We must not cry, that is what I tell my family, we must remember the beautiful things, that in life we ​​have been happy, “added the former congresswoman thanking him for the words of encouragement.

On April 7, Susy Díaz reappeared in América Hoy to reveal that she experienced a drama due to the death of her relatives and, for that reason, she was away from the screens.

“It has been a Stations of the Cross the entire month of March. Nobody knew anything. I do not wish it nor to my worst enemy. My nephew was 25 years old … My brother died and his son was next to him also with COVID-19. I have my brother who has died, then his son and my other brother, “said the artist.

