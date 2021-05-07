Former Congresswoman Susy Díaz was on the set of America Today when she was surprised by her daughter Flower Polo, who entered the studio singing the song “In the shadow of my mother” by Leo Dan.

“Everyone has a mother, none like mine, who burns like a little light keeping me company. They will see her inside my ranch, simple as she is. And their little eyes go out like the glare of a star … ”, the daughter of Augusto Polo Campos.

It was about a surprise that Flor Polo prepared for Susy Díaz for Mother’s Day , which is celebrated this Sunday, May 9.

The comedic actress was moved to recall a piece of advice her daughter always gives her about the importance of loving parents. “How nice that he has sung to me. There is a commandment that I always say to Flor: honor father and mother. When you do that, it fills you with blessings, “he said.

For her part, Flor Polo thanked her for her unconditional support in the most difficult situations and asked God to never be separated from her.

“I love you mama. Thank you for loving your grandchildren so much, for being with me through good times and bad. We have gone through difficult times, I was wrong, we have lost very dear people. I thank God for having me by your side and I ask him to never leave me, to be with me always, ”the influencer declared through tears.

