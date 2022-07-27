Susan Diaz, whose real name is Ivonne Susana Díaz Díaz, has been the protagonist of memorable anecdotes of Peruvian politics and entertainment. She has performed as a star, congresswoman, singer and has participated in different television programs. One of the most remembered facets of her is her role as a parliamentarian. Thus, many wonder how many bills presented during his stay in the Congress of the Republic.

At 57 years old, the former vedette is one of the most beloved television personalities by the national public. Her charisma and joy has allowed her to be a recurring character in TV shows or commercials.

YOU CAN SEE: How did Susy Díaz get to Congress? This was his striking campaign with number 13

How many bills did Susy Díaz present when she was a congressman of the Republic?

Susy Díaz presented 120 bills between 1995 and 2000, when she served the country as a legislator. This was revealed by the artist in an interview with the program “Amor y fuego” in November 2021.

“I don’t have experience in the mayor’s office, but as a congressman I do. I presented 120 bills (…). They thought I was not going to do anything in Congress, but I showed and did a lot of things,” he declared.

She joined, at the beginning of 1995, the political party Independent Agrarian Movement (MIA). Thus, after leading a peculiar political campaign, he won a seat in Parliament by obtaining 10,280 votes, as detailed in the official website of Congress.

Susy Díaz is remembered for carrying out her unique political campaign to obtain a seat in Parliament. Photo: oto: composition LR/file

What were the Susy Díaz bills that were approved?

According to what Susy Díaz indicated to the aforementioned media outlet, of the total number of legislative initiatives that she presented, only 34 managed to be approved. According to information from the Legislative portal, some of these bills were:

Include computer crimes in the Penal Code. (Law no. 27309)

Extend the exemption of the General Sales Tax (IGV), Municipal Promotion Tax (IMP) and Income Tax, in favor of agricultural producers (Law No. 27217)

Extend the IGV exemption period for essential products and basic services (Law No. 27215).

Susy Díaz was a congressman between 1995 and 2000. Photo: El Popular

YOU CAN SEE: I do not love her? The ‘Mero Loco’ tells unpublished details of the relationship she had with Susy Díaz

Complaint against Susy Diaz

Susy Díaz’s career as a parliamentarian was not without controversy, since in 2000 she was accused of receiving money to make a trip to Arica, in order not to participate in a plenary session in which the vote on the Referendum against the Authentic Interpretation Act of 1998.

Faced with this complaint, she stated that she had not received any economic amount from Vladimir Montesinos or Victor Joy Way. In addition, he assured that he never went to the ‘SIN room’.

However, in 2009 it was found that she had accepted money from Montesinos, for which she was sentenced to three years in prison and to pay civil damages to the Peruvian State of S/ 200,000, a sum that she finished paying in 2012.