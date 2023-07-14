A few months ago, Nestor Villanueva demanded compensation for half a million soles from his ex-mother-in-law Susy Díaz for allegedly defaming him. Given this, Florcita Polo’s mother asked her ex-son-in-law to attend a conciliation; However, the cumbia singer never made it to the summons. In this regard, the former congresswoman was outraged by the attitude of the father of her grandchildren and she revealed that she is going through a hard time after being involved in this legal mess.

How is the health of Susy Díaz after the lawsuit by Néstor Villanueva?

After Nestor Villanueva did not attend the legal appointment that she had agreed with Susy Díaz, Flor Polo’s mother was affected by being involved in legal matters. Along these lines, the former congresswoman revealed how her current state of health is.

“I have been going to the psychologist because I received the notarized letter from him (Nestor), asking me for 500,000 soles. That is physical abuse. I got sick, my face almost paralyzed. I am 60 years old and I need to live in peace and tranquility,” Diaz said.

Is Susy Díaz filing a lawsuit against Néstor Villanueva?

After the rudeness of Nestor Villanueva To the summons to reach a conciliation, Susy Díaz revealed that she will possibly sue the father of her grandchildren for psychological abuse. A reporter from the “América Hoy” program contacted Florcita Polo’s ex-partner and asked her why she had not attended the meeting with her ex-mother-in-law.

“Reconciliation? What reconciliation? Sorry? I don’t know anything, they haven’t told me anything,” said the cumbia singer.

Along these lines, the reporter told villanueva that his ex-mother-in-law could take him to court. “I know that they are going to send you a second invitation. She is accusing you of psychological violence and that she feels affected by all the damage that you are causing her,” said the communicator. Given this, the Peruvian interpreter only managed to laugh.

How old is Susy Diaz?

susy diaz It has been characterized by its charisma, joviality when it comes to appearing on various TV programs, for this reason one of the most commented edges was the age of the former congresswoman. In “Send whoever is in charge”, the popular mother of Flor Polo ended the myth and said how old she is. “At the end of September I will be 60 years old and I want to dedicate myself to myself,” she told María Pía, who did not hesitate to praise her .

