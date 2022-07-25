Outraged. Susan Diaz She is worried after being told that they found a Facebook page with her name, which asks for money in exchange for advertising and in this way they would be scamming many people. According to the former congresswoman, she is willing to travel to the United States to denounce cybercriminals in the same office of Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

In addition, Flor Polo’s mother claimed to have filed a complaint with the Cyber ​​Police, which is in the process of investigating to find the criminals who are affecting her image as a businesswoman.

Scammers use the name of Susy Díaz

The actress explains that through a friend she found out about the existence of a Facebook page that usurps her identity. The portal asked that person for data, money, and then she did not know anything about the platform.

Cyber ​​Police is investigating Susy Díaz’s complaint. Photo: Susy Diaz/Instagram

“For a friend who wanted to hire me for an advertisement. She told me that she had charged her and then I blocked her. I was cold because it wasn’t me, so I contacted my lawyer to file a complaint. (…) The Police has already been investigated since February of this year. We are already in July and they continue to monetize with my name”, he specified in an interview for El Popular.

Susy Díaz obtains a life guarantee against Néstor Villanueva

The comedian Susy Díaz and Flor Polo approached the prefecture of the Municipality of La Molina to request personal guarantees against Néstor Villanueva, since the daughter of Augusto Polo Campos denounced her fear that the singer would attack her physically and psychologically. Given this, the request of both was accepted immediately and presented in the “America Today” program.

“Assemble the request for personal guarantees in favor of Flor Polo Díaz, Ivonne Susana Díaz Díaz, extending it to minors against Néstor Hilario Villanueva Flor, in merit of the reasons set forth in the consideration part of this resolution,” reads the document.

Susy Díaz assures that she does not communicate with Néstor Villanueva

After the controversial separation of Néstor Villanueva with Flor Polo, the comedian Susy Díaz has confirmed that she has preferred not to communicate with the cumbiambero, who would have physically and psychologically assaulted her daughter.

“I prefer to talk to people who bring happiness to my life,” he began. “If he calls me, I ignore him. The intelligent ignores, the brute complains. I prefer that good things enter my brain, nothing else, ”he expressed when he revealed that the singer has tried to communicate with her.