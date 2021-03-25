Susy Díaz expressed her annoyance over false information about her love life that is being circulated by some virtual media. Through Instagram and Facebook, the ex-vedette denied knowing a lawyer for Cañete, with whom she is related.

“In front of a press release stating that I would be dating a lawyer from Cañete, I must affirm the following: I categorically reject said information as well as the statements attributed to me. I have never met the man or have a relationship, not even a friend, “wrote the famous.

What’s more, Susy diaz he asked for respect and care with “this type of information.” “At the moment I am facing a difficult family moment and I hope that these types of versions do not alter my emotional tranquility,” he concluded.

Susy Díaz expressed her discomfort over false information about her private life. Photo: Susy Díaz Instagram

Susy Díaz stars in emotional reunion with her daughter Flor Polo

Last March 15, Susy Díaz and her daughter Flor Polo saw each other again after 60 days of being separated, due to the fact that the influencer contracted COVID-19. It was on the program America Hoy, where mother and daughter were broken with emotion when they joined in a hug.

Flower Polo

“I was very scared, this disease is very terrible. I thought the worst, this disease consumed me a lot ”, commented the popular ‘Florcita’. For her part, Susy Díaz regretted not being able to assist her daughter while she was going through difficulties for her health. “I wanted to go see you, take care of you, but for my health I couldn’t … I saw that he wasn’t eating, his hunger was gone. But, I got something for anemia. I love you daughter ”, he pointed out.

