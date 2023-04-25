susy diaz raised his voice against his former son-in-law Néstor Villanueva. Tired of all the legal problems that her daughter Florcita Polo is facing with the singer after their controversial separation that made several headlines, the former congresswoman appeared on the set of “America Today” to reveal what she thought about that marriage. It should be noted that Díaz’s statements were recorded days after learning that the artist sued his ex-wife for physical and psychological violence.

What did Susy Díaz say about Flor Polo and Néstor Villanueva?

In the edition of this Monday, April 24, Susy Díaz arrived on the set of América Televisión and saw a report that the program “América Hoy” had prepared about the father of Néstor Villanueva, who denounced Florcita Polo for not letting him see his grandchildren. , as well as indicating that she is manipulated by her mother.

This was not to the liking of Susy, who quickly responded and took advantage of lashing out at Nestor. “She has blamed me. She says that my daughter listens to everything I tell her. My daughter has never listened to me at all.” She then continued: “That is totally false, if my daughter would do what I say, she would not be married to him, she would be married to a millionaire,” she said.

Susy Díaz accuses Néstor’s father of having ignored mistreatment of Flor

In “America Today”, Susy Díaz also took the opportunity to publicly denounce the father of Néstor Villanueva for having ignored the acts of violence that the singer would have carried out on his daughter.

“What my daughter (Flor Polo) has told me is that in front of the man (Humberto) they mistreated her and he never defended her,” said Díaz, noting that she did not see these acts for many years because her daughter did not usually tell her about her problems. relatives.

Néstor Villanueva’s father gave statements to “América hoy”. Photo: Capture America

