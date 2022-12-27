susy diaz It is always on everyone’s lips. Whether it is because of the constant dramas that surround his family or because of her famous and requested diets, there is no doubt that she is a celebrity among the Peruvian public. However, she has now been ‘recognized’ as a saint by a program on the famous American History Channel. The unusual fact was made known through social networks and became viral in a short time.

The History Channel blooper with Susy Díaz. Photo: Composition/History Channel/LR Capture

In which History show did Susy Díaz appear as Sarita?

“Due to different circumstances, they resort to popular saints, many of them pagans. Figures that were not approved by the Catholic Church, however, mobilize millions of believers”, is heard saying in a fragment that viewers of the History Channel shared on networks.

This section corresponds to one of the scenes of the program “The forbidden Bible #5, messengers of God”, in which a count of different sacred figures in various countries is made.

La República spoke exclusively with Susy Díaz about this error, which for the artist seems to be a kind of signal “for her to visit (Sarita Colonia).”

“You have mistaken. Many people have my photo in their stores. They make me look like a saint. La Sarita is completely different from me. She has black hair, I have blonde. I think I am unmistakable,” said the former congresswoman.

Susy Díaz is devoted to Sarita Colonia. Photo: Composition LR/La República/History Channel

Where can I watch History Channel documentaries?

To watch History Channel via ONLINE, you can use the official History Play website, also available in mobile applications. There you can find complete programs of the channel, its reality shows and different documentaries.