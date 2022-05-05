Susan Diaz She said that she is not a big fan of cooking, since she prefers to spend her time doing other activities. Likewise, he assured that, unlike her, her daughter Flor Polo does have great skill in preparing dishes and explained that the young woman learned this during her marriage with Nestor Villanueva.

“ I hate cooking, I use my brain for other things, not cooking . I only cook quinoa stew with cheese and lentils, nothing else. Florcita cooks better than me, Néstor and her father taught her how to cook, ”said the former congresswoman with her peculiar style.

YOU CAN SEE: Susy Díaz denies wanting to return with Walter Obregón: “You have to bury the past well”

Susy Díaz also recounted how the television “confrontation” that she and Florcita Polo starred against Milett Figueroa and the model’s mother on the set of “In this kitchen I command” was, a program that will be broadcast on Sunday, May 8 by America TV. “The lady looked like she knew how to cook, but we weren’t afraid of Milett or her mother, we put up a fight, you’ll see this Sunday,” she said.

Susy Díaz and Flor Polo will celebrate Mother’s Day together. Photo: diffusion/ GV Productions

Susy Díaz will celebrate Mother’s Day with Flor Polo

On the other hand, Susan Diaz revealed that this year she will celebrate Mother’s Day accompanied by her daughter Flor Polo and her two grandchildren.

“I have rejected several jobs for this date to be with my daughter and my grandchildren, time with the family is more important than money. Flor, my grandchildren and I are going to a hotel to spend time with the family,” said the former congresswoman.

YOU CAN SEE: Susy Díaz will not give Florcita an inheritance until she divorces Néstor

Susy Díaz denies reconciliation with Walter Obregón

On May 4, during an interview with the program “En boca de todos”, Susy Díaz ruled out resuming a relationship with Walter Obregón.

When Brunella Horna asked her if in a few months she would be accompanied by the businessman again, the former vedette replied “Never. You have to bury the past well to have a good present and future”.