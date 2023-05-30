Don’t lose your charisma! susy diaz He spoke about the tiktok that he recorded with Mark Vito and that was deleted within hours of uploading to social networks. He revealed that it was he himself who asked him to remove it from the video platform. “She complained because her friends have told her: ‘Hey, delete that video’”. He added that it was not the only thing they recorded together and that there is material of a higher caliber. “I don’t see anything wrong with it. Stronger is what made me record in the shower, “she said after being approached at the exit of América TV.

In this context, he gave some advice to the ex-partner of Keiko Fujimori. “In this environment you have to be on a leash. The one who bites loses. He told me to ‘eliminate it’ and I eliminated it, ”added the mother of Flor Polo, who is going through difficult times due to the million-dollar lawsuit filed by Néstor Villanueva for defamation.

YOU CAN SEE: Susy Díaz: how was the song “Vive la vida” born and how did the PNP inspire the lyrics?

What did Magaly say about the video of Mark Vito and Susy Díaz?

After Susy Díaz and Mark Vito shared their tiktoks on social networks, Magaly Medina came forward to criticize them and described Keiko Fujimori’s ex-partner as a clown. “But he doesn’t care, he just keeps fawning the same way,” she said.

“Now they don’t know how bad I like these tiktoks,” added Magaly. Likewise, she recognized the businessman’s effort to achieve greater reach for his account.

#Susy #Díaz #asks #Mark #Vito #leash #video #deleted #TikTok #quotStronger #showerquot