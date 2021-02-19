On February 18, the Colombian singer Shakira published on her YouTube channel the compilation video of the TikTok made with “Girl like me”, song he recorded as a collaboration with hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas for their album Translation, released in mid-June 2020.

Curiously, in the final part of the compilation, the choreography performed by the personality of the Peruvian celebrity Susy Díaz appears.

As it is recalled, the ex-vedette was encouraged to carry out Shakira’s challenge at the end of last December and published it through her daughter’s Instagram account, the influencer Flor Polo.

Although Susy Díaz did not reproduce exactly the choreography of “Girl like me”, as if other famous Peruvian women such as María Pía Copello, Maju Mantilla and Rosángela Espinoza did; did manage to capture the attention of the interpreter of “The bike” Y “Eyes like that”.

On the other hand, the inclusion of Susy Díaz in Shakira’s compilation video has not gone unnoticed by Peruvian Internet users, who left comments on the YouTube video, the same ones that were replicated by the aforementioned through their Instagram stories, thanking the support received.

Susy Díaz, latest news:

