Susy Díaz surprised social network users by appearing in an advertising spot from the Instagram of the Reniec.

Through a video, the former congresswoman explained to her followers that everyone can vote with their DNI expired on April 11.

Reniec turned to the image of Susy Díaz to have a greater reach over the citizens.

“You know, in these 2021 elections you will be able to vote with the expired ID. Pay attention to Susy Díaz and avoid the queues and crowds. Your health is the most important thing ”, was written in the official networks of the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status.

“In these elections you will be able to vote with your DNI expired, in order to avoid a possible contagion by COVID-19,” explained the former congresswoman.

“Reniec has extended the validity of the DNI until June 30 of this year. Let’s win this invisible enemy, avoiding leaving home. Remember, you don’t need to renew it to vote. Together we will defeat COVID-19. Tell you Susy diaz”, He concluded.

Susy Díaz sends a message about the coronavirus

During an interview with La República, Susy diaz He asked his followers not to lower their guard and continue to take care of themselves to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

“Always protecting myself with the mask, avoiding going to public places. Taking care of ourselves is important to reduce COVID-19 infections ″he commented.

