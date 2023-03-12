Former vedette Susy Díaz was invited to the program broadcast by the ATV signal “Deportivo en otra cancha”, where she learned live about the death of José Abelardo Gutiérrez Alanya, better known as Tongo. The host of this space, Paco Bazán, gave this unfortunate news to the viewers and to the former congresswoman, who was surprised by the sad event of the interpreter. “Oh no, my God. How depressing, my God. I can’t believe it”were the words of the Flower’s mother

It should be noted that the death of author of “La pituca” He has not only caused great pain in the hearts of his adult fans who have followed him since the 1980s, but also a younger audience who enjoyed his hilarious covers of popular English songs.