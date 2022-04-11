Flor Polo and Nestor Villanueva They ended their relationship and are approaching divorce after the ampays of the singer with a pair of dancers; However, news of the popular couple shakes the show business: Susan Diaz He breaks his silence and affirms that the cumbiambero psychologically abuses his daughter.

Although at first the former congresswoman was in favor of a reconciliation between the two, now, with the series of scandals that were discovered by programs such as “love and fire”, where alleged risqué audios of Néstor Villanueva with dancers are revealed, Susy Díaz does not want to know anything about her son-in-law.

Why does Susy Díaz accuse Néstor of psychologically abusing Flor Polo?

After Flor Polo confirmed the end of her marriage to Néstor, entertainment has not stopped commenting on the subject, placing the daughter of Augusto Polo Campos in the eye of the storm. And everything intensified when it was discovered that the singer would have been unfaithful to him on several occasions.

“With everything you’ve done, instead of making Flower go back to him or change your mind, he’s pushed her away. That has already been psychological abuse. It has been a disappointment, the good thing is that Flor is strong, It is painful for anyone because it is a relationship of 14 years and with two children, but he misbehaved and disrespected her “ Susy Díaz told Trome and specified that the divorce papers are already on the way.

Susy Díaz revealed that Flor Polo is very affected by Néstor Villanueva’s ampays. Photo: composition Flor Polo, Néstor Villanueva/ Instagram, captured by América TV.

She is also proud of how her daughter reacted to these events. “The good thing is that Flor has a lot of work, events, and she is hosting a program, so she clears her mind and stays busy. Now she is dedicated to working and caring for her children. So Nestor makes life crazy, we are not interested in what he does with his life. It is already a burnt paper” .

Néstor Villanueva makes a mea culpa after all the scandals in which he is involved

The cumbiambero made a live on his Instagram account yesterday, April 9, while Florcita celebrated the birthday of Adrianito, one of the children they have in common. In the broadcast, Néstor Villanueva surprised by answering all kinds of questions such as the ampay with the dancer Sofía Cavero, and the statements of the model Tessy Linda.

Tessy Linda tells her truth about Nestor Villanueva in “Love and Fire”. Photo: Composition LR/Willax TV/Instagram.