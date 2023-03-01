Everyone underestimated Susy Díaz, but none resisted her striking campaign with the number 13 to reach the Congress of the Republic.

susy diaz she is the only former vedette who has become a congressman of the Republic. Many doubted her candidacy, but they all ended up surrendering to her striking campaign with number 13. If you don’t know her story, the Peruvian film “Susy: a vedette to Congress” will uncover all the secrets of his journey.

Much has been said about the film since it was announced, but we already have the first official trailer that will take us back to the golden age of Chollywood and will make many former congressmen tremble.

Watch here the official trailer of the film

What is the movie about?

The film tells the story of a girl, who grows up full of dreams, with parents who did not understand that her mischief hid intelligence. She worked at an early school at a very young age and then quickly entered the world of television, first as a receptionist and later managed to enter the world of comedy.

This is where our funny story of the Mother of the Nation begins, from the appearance with the number 13 on her buttocks to the 120 bill proposals and the 32 laws approved, going through funny situations, such as the arrival by donkey to congress, the criticism of the cardinal, the passions aroused by his voluptuous figure.

When is it released in theaters?

At the moment there is no exact date for its premiere, but it was finally confirmed that it will arrive in 2023. It only remains to wait for more information about the production.