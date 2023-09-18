Susy Díaz’s film continues to give something to talk about after announcing its release date and launching its official trailer, in which we were able to see the first images of Alicia Mercado as the ‘Queen of Diets’. In addition to this, the entire conversion process of the actress to play the leading role in ‘Susy, a star in Congress’, which he rejected up to three times. Likewise, Mercado made several radical changes on a physical level and, in this note, we will tell you all the details.

What changes did Alicia Mercado make to be Susy Díaz?

As reported to the media, Alicia Mercado had to undergo some changes to play Susy Díaz in ‘Susy, una vedette en el Congreso’, among them, dye your hair because they couldn’t find the right shade in wigs. Furthermore, as many of us know, during the 1995 political campaign, the ‘Queen of Diets’ he drew the number 13 on his buttocksa fact that the actress also had to portray and this can be seen in the film’s trailer.

“The change for her character has been radical because there were no wigs the color of her hair. I wanted to get into the skin of the character and, well, I accepted all the changes that had to be made to feel like Susy Díaz,” said Alicia. Likewise, on the NDG podcast, she responded about having to draw this characteristic number: “Of course. Plus, it’s her campaign. The film—she has said it in interviews—is based on her campaign and her time in Congress. So, obviously, thirteen is something that has to appear no matter what.”

When does ‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’ premiere?

‘Susy, a star in Congress’ will premiere on Thursday October 26, 2023 in all cinemas nationwide. The story of this Peruvian personality was produced by SYN Entertainment and Star Films. In this regard, the official trailer has already been released with the first scenes of Alicia Mercado characterized as the famous star.

Alicia Mercado is the protagonist of ‘Susy, a star in Congress’. Photo: LR composition/Star Films

