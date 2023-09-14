Susy Díaz’s journey during her application process for the Peruvian Congress will come to the big screen in the film ‘Susy, una vedette en el Crongreso’. In it we can see everything that the ‘Queen of diets’before and during his time as a congressman: crying, insults, harassment and more, as presented in the official trailer.

A curious fact about this release is that this trailer was released today, September 13, 2023at 1:00 p.m.in commemoration of the number that Susy Díaz used and characterized during her political campaign, in 1995. This story, produced by SYN Entertainment and Star Films, will hit Peruvian cinemas on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Watch HERE the official trailer for ‘Susy, a star in Congress’

#Susy #star #Congress #official #trailer #Susy #Díazs #film #released