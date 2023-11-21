Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, presented an awareness lecture at the School of International Scientific Creativity in the Nad Al Sheba area entitled “Sustaining Social Responsibility in the Emirati Heritage,” as part of the Centre’s endeavors, and in continuation of its national mission that focuses on the local community, and with the aim of sustainability. Social responsibility is in the Emirati heritage, and in order to build a generation armed with its culture and proud of its national identity,

During the lecture, Bin Dalmouk touched on several topics, most notably the importance of supporting social relations between members of one society, and the extent of their importance in creating a cohesive and cooperative social fabric. He also stressed honoring and obeying parents..

He also addressed the topic of patriotism and social responsibility, where he showed the students how a person reflects his love and belonging to his country by transforming it into positive, effective and influential behavior in society. He also explained to them about their great role in showing the true image of the people of Emirati society, through their constructive behavior in society..

At the end of his speech, he called on them to adhere to their national identity and preserve the constants of the authentic Emirati popular heritage.

The CEO of the Hamdan Center concluded his speech by saying: Our authentic values ​​and ancient heritage contribute to motivating our children to achieve excellence and leadership in all areas of life, and we seek to consolidate these values ​​and principles to be our foundation towards a more prosperous future for the UAE..